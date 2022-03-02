Microsoft Store gets a complete redesign on the web

Microsoft made significant design changes in Windows 11, and in an attempt to improve the overall look of its services, the software giant has been redesigning many of its apps. The latest app to receive a fresh new coat of paint is Microsoft Store, which looks a lot more modern and clean with the new design.

The homepage received a major overhaul, and it reminds us of the Google Play Store. It has a search bar and main navigation links on the top left side. All of the categories are listed below that section, while the center and right contain highlighted apps, and top applications and games.

The search bar gets a more prominent role, allowing and encouraging users to search and explore the Microsoft Store. The new Store on the web looks far more organized and understandable than the store that’s used on Windows 11, and as João Carrasqueira from XDA-Developers explains, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this experience on the app as well.

The application pages also received a complete redesign, which looks a lot cleaner as a result. It now features uploaded images, and it highlights the main information panels in a more intuitive way. The description is still displayed below the images, while important information, such as update date, and age ratings are shown on the right side.

Another additional update that wasn’t possible previously is the functionality to install applications right from the web client. Previously, users were forced to enter the Microsoft Store (the app on Windows) to install games and apps. Now, users can click on the download button and they will no longer be redirected. There’s no more back and forth between Microsoft Store on the web and in the app. The new Microsoft App Store appears to be in preview, and it’s currently only accessible if you follow this link with the apps.microsoft.com/store/apps address.