Microsoft Store also carrying unlocked Galaxy S10 devices

Microsoft, still out of the smartphone business these days, has picked quite a portfolio of Android phones over the past couple of years to sell. From the Razer Phone 2 to the Galaxy S9, the company was letting its hardware hopes go in favor of evangelizing software like Office 365.

Well, it’s about time to update the lineup as the new Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have become available at the Microsoft Store. Customers can even get the Samsung Galaxy Buds, too.

Despite what it says on the webpage, the Galaxy S10e is actually selling from $749.99 — by default, it is showing the price for the 256GB variant for some reason, but we find that a little deceptive. Still, everything’s at MSRP, so the S10 starts at $899.99 and the S10+ goes from $999.99. The wireless earbuds will cost $129.99.

No special deals here, just another odd place to get your Samsung Android fix.