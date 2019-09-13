Microsoft schedules October 2 Surface event. Is the dual-screen device coming?

The invitation above teases an October 2 event where Microsoft is expected to update some of the devices in its line-up. A Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3, and a refreshed Surface Pro 7 are mentioned by rumors as possible candidates for the event, but there’s also a device, codenamed “Project Centaurus”, which could very well take the stage, and the spotlight.

Project Centaurus could be a dual-display PC with screen sizes of around 8-to-12-inches, and could also reportedly be the first Microsoft device to run the Universal Windows Platform-based Windows Lite operating system, a direct competitor to Apple’s iPadOS and Google’s Chrome OS.

The Microsoft Surface event takes place in New York City on October 2 at 10a Eastern Time, but there will also be a livestream in place where you can follow along.