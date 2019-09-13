Windows

Microsoft schedules October 2 Surface event. Is the dual-screen device coming?

Contents

The invitation above teases an October 2 event where Microsoft is expected to update some of the devices in its line-up. A Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3, and a  refreshed Surface Pro 7 are mentioned by rumors as possible candidates for the event, but there’s also a device, codenamed “Project Centaurus”, which could very well take the stage, and the spotlight.

Project Centaurus could be a dual-display PC with screen sizes of around 8-to-12-inches, and could also reportedly be the first Microsoft device to run the Universal Windows Platform-based Windows Lite operating system, a direct competitor to Apple’s iPadOS and Google’s Chrome OS.

The Microsoft Surface event takes place in New York City on October 2 at 10a Eastern Time, but there will also be a livestream in place where you can follow along.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Windows Central
Posted In
Windows
Tags
Centaurus, Microsoft, News, Project Centaurus, Surface, Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, windows
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.