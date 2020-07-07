XBOX Games Showcase

Microsoft has announced the date for an Xbox Games Showcase event on July 23 that will, of course, be held online. As the name makes it abundantly clear, the event will be used to showcase games for Microsoft’s next-generation console – the Xbox Series X, or simply the ‘Xbox’. 

The event will start at 9am PT (12pm ET/ 9:30pm IST) and will be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch, and the official Xbox social media handles. So far, Microsoft or its Xbox division have been mum on what we can expect at the games showcase event later this month.

However, rumors suggest that Microsoft will finally reveal more first-party games developed by Xbox Game Studios for its upcoming console. We can also expect to hear more about Halo Infinite, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Gears of War, possibly Fable, and more titles.

