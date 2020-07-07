XBOX Games Showcase

Microsoft has announced the date for an Xbox Games Showcase event on July 23 that will, of course, be held online. As the name makes it abundantly clear, the event will be used to showcase games for Microsoft’s next-generation console – the Xbox Series X, or simply the ‘Xbox’. 

The event will start at 9am PT (12pm ET/ 9:30pm IST) and will be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch, and the official Xbox social media handles. So far, Microsoft or its Xbox division have been mum on what we can expect at the games showcase event later this month.

However, rumors suggest that Microsoft will finally reveal more first-party games developed by Xbox Game Studios for its upcoming console. We can also expect to hear more about Halo Infinite, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Gears of War, possibly Fable, and more titles.

You May Also Like
Dell G7 gaming laptop gets a design makeover with cool RGB lights and more firepower
Graphics options on the table are NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti on the base variant, going all the way up to the GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU.
Horizon Zero Dawn brings Aloy’s journey to PC on August 7
It will be available from Steam and Epic Games Store, and is already up for pre-orders at $15.99 (Rs. 1,099 in India via Steam).
Say goodbye to June with amazing deals on the 10.2-inch iPad and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and more on sale