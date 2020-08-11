So far, the only launch window for the Xbox Series X known to the masses, in Microsoft’s words, has been the holiday season. That changes now, sort of. Microsoft has today announced that the Xbox Series X is launching in November. However, the company has still not revealed a specific launch date though.

But if rumors are to be believed, the Xbox Series X will most likely arrive in the first week of November, that is assuming the ongoing pandemic doesn’t affect the launch plans any further. We also don’t know if Microsoft will finally reveal some official information about the affordable (read: less powerful) ‘Lockhart’ console which might debut as the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft says that when the Xbox Series X finally arrives, players will be able to enjoy over 100 Optimized for Xbox Series X titles that will debut in 2020, and are tuned to take full advantage of the console’s powerful hardware. All that, in addition to titles spanning four generations of Xbox consoles, that will be at the disposal of Xbox Series X buyers.