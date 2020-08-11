We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

So far, the only launch window for the Xbox Series X known to the masses, in Microsoft’s words, has been the holiday season. That changes now, sort of. Microsoft has today announced that the Xbox Series X is launching in November. However, the company has still not revealed a specific launch date though.

But if rumors are to be believed, the Xbox Series X will most likely arrive in the first week of November, that is assuming the ongoing pandemic doesn’t affect the launch plans any further. We also don’t know if Microsoft will finally reveal some official information about the affordable (read: less powerful) ‘Lockhart’ console which might debut as the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft says that when the Xbox Series X finally arrives, players will be able to enjoy over 100 Optimized for Xbox Series X titles that will debut in 2020, and are tuned to take full advantage of the console’s powerful hardware. All that, in addition to titles spanning four generations of Xbox consoles, that will be at the disposal of Xbox Series X buyers.

You May Also Like
Microsoft’s next gaming console might be called Xbox Series S as per fresh leak
Leaked image of the Xbox Series X controller’s retail package clearly mentions the name Xbox Series S, hinting that the rumored ‘Lockhart’ console is real.
Google Pixel
The Google Pixel 4, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more devices are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the Google Pixel 4, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more devices on sale
OnePlus phones now exclusively support PUBG Mobile gameplay at 90fps
Until September 7, PUBG Mobile players will be able to experience the game at 90fps on the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7T duo and the OnePlus 7 Pro.