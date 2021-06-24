Microsoft has unveiled its new OS, the Windows 11. The company has added several new features, updated some of them, and removed some too (bye-bye Live Tiles). The company is integrating Microsoft Teams directly into Windows 11. It is now aimed at both consumers and commercial users. Microsoft Teams is now integrated directly into the taskbar, meaning that it will now allow you to call friends, family, or coworkers.

Microsoft is shifting from Skype to a new chat client powered by its Teams software. It seems like the tech giant wants to take on FaceTime with a tool originally built for commercial users. The new Chat client replaces Skype as the default in-box chat app. It gives users the ability to quickly share text, images, documents and start chat or video calls directly from the Taskbar.

Skype is no longer the de facto messaging client for Windows. Further, the “meet now” feature on Windows 10 has been replaced with the Chat app. Microsoft says that its Teams software is cross-platform. Hence, it will allow you to reach your friends on any device, anywhere, regardless of whether they’re using a PC, Android, or iPhone. There is a new “Meet Now” button at the top in the Chat UI that lets you create a video call and invite anyone. By “anyone,” we mean anyone without needing a Microsoft Account to join. Moreover, it supports texting via SMS to Android and iPhones too.

Microsoft is focusing on making Windows simpler with the latest OS. Windows 11 also focuses on boosting performance. Windows updates are 40 percent smaller and more efficient as they now happen in the background.