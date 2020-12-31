Microsoft solarwinds source code pocketnow

Microsoft recently revealed that it found found “malicious binaries” on its systems in the wake of the massive SolarWinds hack which targeted products such as Azure, but the company assured that no user data was compromised. However, it appears that the hackers went deeper into Microsoft’s systems than previously disclosed by the company. In an official blog post, the software giant has today divulged that the group behind the massive cybersecurity incident also got access to Microsoft source code.

Viewing source code isn’t tied to elevation of risk: Microsoft.

“We detected unusual activity with a small number of internal accounts and upon review, we discovered one account had been used to view source code in a number of source code repositories,”  the company said. Microsoft, however, assured that these accounts did not have the required privilege to be able to make changes to the source code, something that would have been catastrophic had it actually happened. “These accounts were investigated and remediated,” Microsoft adds. 

READ MORE: Microsoft reportedly working on self-designed chips for Surface PCs and servers

The company also noted that viewing its source code doesn’t pose any risk elevation threat, as the company is not dependent on how well the source code is protected for product security and that it already assumes that “attackers have knowledge of source code.” While Microsoft’s assurance might come as a sigh of relief, it also serves as a clear sign of how far-reaching the SolarWinds attack was which affected companies such as Intel, Nvidia, and VMWare to name a few. 

Microsoft assures no user data was compromised

Even though Microsoft has downplayed the risks, accessing the source code is no small thing in the world of cybersecurity. After all, it is the building block and a fundamental component of a program (or software), and having access to it makes it much easier to launch attacks.

READ MORE: Microsoft finally brings x64 emulation to Windows on ARM, but only for test channel

Microsoft President Brad Smith recently called the attack ‘a moment of reckoning’ and noted that it should serve as a catalyst for more effective collaboration between tech companies and the government to launch a stronger and more coordinated global cybersecurity response. 

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
smic dji entity list pocketnow
Drone maker DJI and Chinese chip giant SMIC added to US government’s Entity List
DJI is accused of enabling wide-scale human rights abuses, while SMIC has been targeted over its close ties with the Chinese military.
Twitter verification january pocketnow
Twitter’s verification program returns on January 20 with updated rules
Twitter will accept verification requests via a new self-serve application process that can be accessed from the Account Settings page.
Facebook apple feud pocketnow
In ‘Privacy vs Business’ war with Apple, Facebook faces criticism from within
Facebook says the tussle is not about its own business model, but employees aren’t convinced about the stance taken when it comes to privacy.