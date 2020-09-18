Earlier this month, Microsoft announced the pricing and availability details of its next-generation consoles – the fire-breathing Xbox Series X and the more affordable Xbox Series S. Xbox Series X costs $499, while the Xbox Series S will set you back by $299. Pre-orders begin on September 22, while the market arrival is scheduled for November 10. The company also revealed the Xbox All Access financing plan for its new consoles, but so far, availability details for the non-US markets was still an unsolved puzzle. Today, Microsoft has revealed global online and retail availability details for the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

🎮 Pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S starting on September 22



🎮 Xbox All Access pre-orders will also begin



🎮 It's all finally happening



Get your exact local start time and participating retailers here: https://t.co/J0aD6zo9C5 pic.twitter.com/eXoti60WDg — Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020

Online pre-orders

Microsoft will begin accepting online pre-orders for the next-gen Xbox consoles on September 22. Following are the outlets and timing details for when the pre-orders kick off across the globe:

United States (8AM PT) Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart,

Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers Canada (8AM PT) Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games,

The Source, and other participating retailers UK (8AM BST) Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos,

John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and other participating retailers Australia (8AM AEST) Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers New Zealand (8AM NZST): Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and other participating retailers Europe, Middle East and Africa (9AM CEST Microsoft Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, Elkjøp/Elgiganten, and other participating retailers. Retail availability might differ from region to region.

Notably, the company has not revealed the availability details for the Asian countries, including India.

Xbox All Access pre-orders

However, if you don’t plan on shelling out hundreds of dollars for a shiny new Xbox, Microsoft is also offering a financing option called Xbox All Access which starts at $24.99 a month for a period of 24 months. With Xbox All Access, you get the console itself and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that offers to over 100 games in the Xbox Game Pass library that playable on both console and PC, free EA Play membership, and xCloud access at no additional cost.

But do keep in mind that Xbox All Access is currently available in only 12 countries, with more countries joining the list next year. Listed below are the outlets where you can purchase the Xbox Series or Series S with an Xbox All Access plan starting September 22:

United States (8AM PT) Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart Australia (8AM AEST) Telstra New Zealand (8AM NZST) Spark UK (8AM BST) GAME and Smyths Toys Denmark (9AM CEST) Elgiganten Finland (9AM CEST) Gigantti Norway (9AM CEST) Elkjøp Sweden (9AM CEST) Elgiganten

Xbox All Access is available in Canada (via EB Games), France (via FNAC), Poland (via Media Expert), and South Korea (via SK Telecom) as well, but Microsoft hasn’t revealed the timing as to when they start accepting pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and its more affordable sibling.