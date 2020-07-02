Microsoft has revealed a new Start menu design for Windows 10 that removes the solid color plates behind logos in the apps list and gives a partially transparent makeover to the active tiles. The new design works both across light and dark themes, and also applies an accent color of users’ choice to the Start frame and tiles (via TheVerge).

Another major change coming the way of Windows 10 users concerns the Alt+Tab multitasking experience. All tabs that you’ve opened in the Edge browser will now appear in the Alt+Tab tiled view, and not just the tab that is active in a browser window. You can also configure the Alt+Tab view to only show your last three or five tabs, or switch back to the classic layout anytime you want.

Additionally, information from the System page in Control Panel is being moved to the About page in Settings (Settings > System > About), and all links for the former will now be redirected to the latter. The aforementioned changes have already started rolling out with the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20161 for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Source: Windows Blog