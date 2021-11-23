Microsoft releases new emojis in new Windows 11 update

Microsoft will bring the much anticipated Fluent-style emojis to Windows 11 this week, and it will also release an optional update that will focus on existing bugs. Microsoft promised a 3D style emoji set earlier this year, but the company will only bring 2D emojis to the desktop, while the 3D set will remain exclusive to a few services.

The new emojis on Windows 11 will completely be reworked, and it will give an entirely new design to every one of them. Microsoft is also bringing back Clippy, and the new emoji set comes with much brighter and saturated colors, and they are also a lot more simplified than their 3D counterparts (via TheVerge).

As it turns out, the new 3D emojis will stay exclusive to Team and Flipgrid (via XDA-Developers), and Windows 11 will only receive the 2D emojis. Microsoft once again showed us how inconsistent it is with updates and its design layout throughout its operating system and other services.

Unfortunately, it’s not clear whether the presented 3D emojis will ever make it to the Windows 11 public build, and if we’ll ever see them used by non-business and educational users. Microsoft redesigned the entire operating system in Windows 11, and there are a lot of 3D elements and visual designs that would make the new emoji set very unique and modern on the desktop.

As it stands right now, if you want to use the new and improved 2D emojis on the desktop, you’ll be required to own a compatible machine and run Windows 11. Microsoft hasn’t announced anything about the new emojis ever making it to its older operating systems, and we have no information whether it will make it to Windows 10 in the near future.