The saga of cloud-based game streaming services on Apple’s iOS platform hasn’t been a smooth one. After claiming that services like Microsoft’s xCloud and Google’s Stadia violate App Store policies, Apple finally extended an olive branch with a few caveats that have been the bone of contention all along. While xCloud went live for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers last month with a library of over 150 games, it is only available on Andriod devices, and not iPhones or iPads. However, Microsoft reportedly has a workaround via a web-based approach to bringing xCloud on the Apple hardware.

We absolutely will end up on iOS

As per a Business Insider report, Xbox chief Phil Spencer told employees during an all-hands meeting that Microsoft plans to bring xCloud to iPhones and iPads via a “direct browser-based solution.” And the company has reportedly set a target of 2021 to accomplish that goal.

“We’ll end up on iPhones, and iPads with Game Pass,” Spencer was quotes as saying by The Verge. Microsoft has reportedly been working on this web-based solution for iOS and iPadOS, as it developed the dedicated app that was supposed to appear on the App Store. While both companies have engaged in some back and forth over the situation in the past weeks, Spencer clearly said in a CNBC interview that the company is determined to offer xCloud on all mobile platforms, and that includes iOS as well.

xCloud is coming to Windows 10 PCs too!

Another major news is that after bringing xCloud to mobile devices, the company also plans to bring it to PCs as well. As per The Verge, the company has started testing a preview version of xCloud for Windows 10 and has already made it available to all Microsoft employees. The service will work via a new Xbox Game Streaming app for Windows 10 that will be made available via the Microsoft Store, and the requirements to enjoy it will be the same as its mobile version viz. a Bluetooth Xbox One controller, a Microsoft account, and a sufficiently fast internet connection.