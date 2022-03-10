Microsoft planning to bring tabs to File Explorer in Windows 11

Microsoft has been continuously working to improve the experience of Windows 11 since its announcement day. Just a few days ago, Microsoft previewed the easy-to-use Bluetooth setting coming to Windows 11, and now a leak reveals that the company might change how the File Explorer works. According to the latest rumor, Microsoft is working to bring tabs to bring Windows.

Though the feature still hasn't made it to the Dev channel, it was discovered by developer Rafael Rivera. The feature was spotted in the Windows 11 testing version 22572. As it can be seen in the image down below, tabs in File Explorer will allow users to open multiple locations of the disk (such as downloads, desktop, C-drive) in one window.

It's different than the current implementation in which a new location opens on top of the current one or you have to open a new File Explorer window to access two different disk locations at the same time. With the tabs feature in File Explorer on Windows 11, you'll (presumably) be able to open multiple locations in one window.

The feature has been available in Apple's macOS for many years, and now it might finally come to Windows as well. However, it's also worth noting that the feature is not even available in the Dev Channel yet, so Microsoft could scrap it before it makes it to the stable release. But taking a quick look at the Feedback Hub app reveals that tabs in File Explorer is the most requested feature, and we don't see any reason why Microsoft will cancel it.

Via: XDA developers