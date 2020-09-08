Earlier today, the first render of the Xbox Series S – Microsoft’s cheaper next-gen console – surfaced online – giving us our first glimpse of its design and also hinted at a rather aggressive $299 price tag. Well, it was the real deal. And before leaks could spoil any more surprises, Microsoft has officially revealed the Xbox Series S and has confirmed that it will cost $299. As we mentioned in a previous story, this is a great price for an entry into the next-gen console ecosystem for gamers. Microsoft has only shared the render and pricing of its upcoming console so far, and has promised to reveal more details soon.

👀 Let’s make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

But apparently, we don’t have to wait too long for more details. A new leaked promotional video for the Xbox Series S highlights all of its key features and capabilities such as 1440p gaming, ray tracing and more. Additionally, another report claims to reveal the Xbox Series S’ launch date, alongside that of the Xbox Series X and its pricing. Starting with the leaked promo video, it claims that the Xbox Series S is the smallest console made by Microsoft and that it is 60% smaller than the more powerful Xbox Series X.

no point holding this back now I guess pic.twitter.com/SgOAjm3BuP — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 8, 2020

There is also mention of a custom-made NVMe SSD of 512GB capacity that employs the in-house Xbox Velocity architecture, promising fast loading times and quick game switching. The console is touted to deliver up to 120fps frame rates at 1440p resolution. Other features highlighted in the video are an all-digital design, DirectX raytracing, variable rate shading, variable refresh rate (VRR), streaming media playback at 4K and 4K upscaling in games.

Additionally, a report from Windows Central claims that the Xbox Series S will be launched alongside the Xbox Series X on November 10. The Xbox Series S will retail at $299, and there is also a $25/month Xbox All Access financing option that includes the console itself alongside access to Xbox’s game library. As for the Xbox Series X, it is said to cost $499 and will also be offered with an Xbox All Access financing option that will set buyers back by $35/month.