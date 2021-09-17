Microsoft has announced the release date of Office 2021. The tech giant says the new version of Microsoft Office for Windows and macOS is will be available on October 5, 2021 —the same day Microsoft will officially release Windows 11.

While some of you might already be using Microsoft Office 2021, thanks to the cloud-based Microsoft 365 subscription, Microsoft will release the Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) for Windows and Mac on October 5. LTSC is the version of Office that doesn’t require a periodically paid subscription.

However, the LTSC version lacks AI and cloud-powered features that are found in Microsoft 365, nor will it receive new features. Microsoft has said that it will support the Office LTSC 2021 for five years, which is a bit shorter period than the seven-year support offered with previous Office suites.

Some of the new features Microsoft has added to LTSC are Dark Mode, the new Excel functions and formulas, a better way to search through a range of cells, and improved slideshow recording for PowerPoint.

Microsoft hasn’t announced the price just yet, but the company says it will be generally available on October 5th. More information about the Office 2021 features and pricing will be released soon.

Via: The Verge