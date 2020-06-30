Image: Reddit (u/jiveduder)

Earlier this month, leaked devkit documents revealed more details about another Project Scarlet console from Microsoft codenamed ‘Lockhart’ that will reportedly debut as Xbox Series S. Now, a new report from Eurogamer suggests that the more affordable next-gen Xbox console will be announced in August.

Microsoft is said to have planned a debut in June, but those plans were nixed, and the announcement has now been moved to August. We don’t know what the Xbox Series S will look like, but it is claimed to target 1080p and 1440p gaming compared to the 4K benchmark of its more powerful sibling – the Xbox Series X.

Notably, the Xbox Series S will reportedly have the same CPU as the Xbox Series X, but will come equipped with less usable RAM and less powerful GPU. Unsurprisingly, it will command a lower price tag and will reportedly hit the shelves alongside the Xbox Series X in the fall season.

