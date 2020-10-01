Microsoft has today added a smaller and more affordable laptop to its Surface family – welcome the Surface Laptop Go. The latest Microsoft offering starts at just $549 is releasing on October 13 in the US. So, what features does it bring to the table? Well, to start, it rocks the same design as the Surface Laptop 3, albeit with more rounded corners. The laptop weighs just 2.45 pounds and rocks a full-sized keyboard. Microsoft says it is the smallest and lightest laptop it has ever made. It also offers a one-touch sign-in experience with Windows Hello authentication.

Coming to the specifications, you get a 12.4-inch PixelSense touch-sensitive display with a resolution of 1536×1024 pixels and a familiar 3:2 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor that can be paired with either 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The base variant packs a paltry 64GB of eMMC storage, while the higher-end versions come equipped with either 128GB or 256GB SSDs.

Microsoft has equipped the Surface Laptop Go with a 720p HD camera for video calls and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio running. It runs Windows 10 in S mode and comes with a 30-day free trial of Microsoft 365 Family subscription. Microsoft says that the Surface Laptop Go can last up to 13 hours on a single charge and it can be juiced via the 39W power supply. Port selection is rounded off by a USB Type-C and USB Type-A port, sitting alongside a 3.5mm jack and the proprietary Surface Connect port.

The Surface Laptop Go comes in Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum colorways. The top lid is made out of Aluminum, while the base uses what Microsoft is calling a polycarbonate composite resin system with glass fiber and 30% post-consumer recycled content.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go specifications