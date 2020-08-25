Microsoft Launcher landscape mode (1)
Microsoft Launcher version 6.2.200706 is now rolling out on the Google Play Store. It brings landscape mode and a new Feed design. The features were first spotted in the beta version a couple of months ago.

While I don’t hold my phone horizontally, major launchers including Google‘s Pixel Launcher have had landscape mode support for a long time. It’s good to see Microsoft finally bringing it to the stable version of its launcher.  The changelog also hints that the launcher is now more memory-efficient. 

Further, Microsoft Feed is getting a redesign as well. For the unfamiliar, Feed sits on the minus one pane on your home screen. It shows information from various Microsoft services. With the latest update, Feed gets a blurred background and more even spacing between cards. You can download the stable release from APKMirror.

Via: XDA-Developers

