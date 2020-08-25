Microsoft Launcher landscape mode (1)
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Microsoft Launcher version 6.2.200706 is now rolling out on the Google Play Store. It brings landscape mode and a new Feed design. The features were first spotted in the beta version a couple of months ago.

While I don’t hold my phone horizontally, major launchers including Google‘s Pixel Launcher have had landscape mode support for a long time. It’s good to see Microsoft finally bringing it to the stable version of its launcher.  The changelog also hints that the launcher is now more memory-efficient. 

Further, Microsoft Feed is getting a redesign as well. For the unfamiliar, Feed sits on the minus one pane on your home screen. It shows information from various Microsoft services. With the latest update, Feed gets a blurred background and more even spacing between cards. You can download the stable release from APKMirror.

Via: XDA-Developers

You May Also Like
Twitter now lets everyone limit who can reply to their tweets
Adios, all ye angry fellas who think jumping into someone else’s conversation to share thy immense wisdom and immeasurable expertise is their birthright!
Galaxy Z Fold 2
New images show the differences between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and its predecessor
Check out the differences between the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the original Galaxy Fold
Samsung could provide three years of Android updates to certain Galaxy A-series devices
Galaxy A-series devices launched after Galaxy S10 could be eligible to receive Android updates for three years.