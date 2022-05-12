We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Microsoft Laptop 4 has reached an all-time low after the latest discount

By Samuel Martinez May 12, 2022, 3:53 pm
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Long Source: Microsoft

We start today’s deals with the Microsoft Laptop 4 that is currently receiving some insane savings over at Amazon.com, where you can now purchase a new Microsoft Laptop 4 for as low as $900 after receiving a 31 percent discount which will help you get you $400 savings. This will get you a new Microsoft Laptop 4 with a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space on its Matte Black color version.

However, savings don’t stop there, as you can also opt for the AMD-powered variant that is also available for 847 after a less impressive but still welcome $153 discount, Making it the most affordable option ever. This will get you the same 13.5-inch display, but you will get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space inside.

Of course, you can browse through other options to get more power under the hood. For instance, you can consider the Intel Core i5 model that packs 8GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,100 after seeing a 15 percent discount that will get you more than $200 savings.

The Microsoft Laptop 4 features an elegant and minimalistic design, and tons of configurations to choose from, which also include the processor that powers the show behind the curtain

And if you don’t want to spend that much on a new laptop, you can always consider getting your hands on a new Lenovo Ideapad 3 15 Laptop that is now available for $530 after scoring a 17 percent discount that will help you keep $110 in your pockets. This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 512GB storage space, and 8GB RAM under the hood, and the best part is that you get a larger 15.6-inch display.

And if you’re interested in getting an Intel version of the Lenovo Ideapad 3, you can opt for the 14-inch model that packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage space to work with. It may not be as slim and light, but it will be great for anyone looking for a new laptop to get most tasks done with ease.

