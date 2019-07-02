Windows

Microsoft is teasing Windows 1.0. Confused yet?

Windows 1.0

If you’re reading this and don’t know what to make of it, we understand, this is exactly how we feel. Microsoft posted the teaser video below to its Twitter account, as well as its Instagram account (after deleting all of its previous posts), teasing the introduction of “the all-new Windows 1.0, with MS-Dos Executive, Clock, and more!!” Yes, you read it right, and yes, we’re just as confused as the rest of the world.

The video is a looking back at all the Windows logos, from the most recent one, until the first one, Windows 1.0. That logo is now being used on all Microsoft social media channels. Now, your guess is as good as ours. Windows 1.0 was released in 1985.

There are several theories out there, from Microsoft going back to its roots, to rebranding, to “throwbacks”, all the way to celebrating the next season of Stranger Things. Oh, yes, and another theory is that “it’s just Windows’ attempt at being wacky”. What do you think?

