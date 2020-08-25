Epic Games is now being supported by Microsoft, as the company believes that Apple should restrict Epic’s access to developer tools on iOS and Mac.

The latest chapter in the Apple VS Epic Games saga now features Microsoft. The software and tech giant believes that Apple’s actions would damage a “critical technology” form many game creators. This is because Epic’s Unreal Engine is a tool used by several developers and studios around the planet to build games, VR experiences, and special effects in TV shows and movies.

Today we filed a statement in support of Epic's request to keep access to the Apple SDK for its Unreal Engine. Ensuring that Epic has access to the latest Apple technology is the right thing for gamer developers & gamers https://t.co/72bLdDkvUx — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 23, 2020

“Denying Epic access to Apple’s SDK and other development tools will prevent Epic from supporting Unreal Engine on iOS and macOS, and will place Unreal Engine and those game creators that have built, are building, and may build games on it at a substantial disadvantage.

“(a)Developing a game using different game engines for different platforms may be prohibitively expensive and difficult. In any event, it is not as cost-effective as using a game engine that supports different platforms.

“(b)As a result, game creators, including Microsoft, that are preparing to develop a game targeted at multiple platforms generally choose game engines based both on the functionality they provide as well as their ability to support development for those platforms.

“(c)If Unreal Engine cannot support games for iOS or macOS, Microsoft would be required to choose between abandoning its customers and potential customers on the iOS and macOS platforms or choosing a different game engine when preparing to develop new games.”

This whole mess started when Epic Games introduced a “discount” that allowed users to complete in-game purchases directly from the Epic Store, instead of having to pay Apple its 30 percent cut. Apple then took down the app from its Play Store and has also threatened to remove Epic’s access to developer tools. Epic is taking legal actions to stop Apple’s “monopoly,” but only time will tell how this story will end. If you want to read Microsoft’s complete statement on the matter, follow this link.

Source BBC