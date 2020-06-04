Your Phone app

Microsoft’s Your Phone app is pretty useful for Android users with a Windows PC. The app allows users to mirror their phone’s screen to the desktop. Now, the company is looking to add new features to its app with the upcoming update.

Microsoft‘s Your Phone app can mirror text messages from an Android phone to your Windows computer. It will soon be allow conversations to be split into a separate window. Further, the update will bring pop-out conversation windows, call button for messages, and support for text recognition in images.

The latter will enable users to copy text from an image with a simple right-click on it. This would make copying phone numbers or addresses from an image easier than ever. However, we are yet to know if the features will roll out to all Android smartphones or will be limited to certain models.

Via: AndroidHeadlines

