Image: Microsoft

Microsoft temporarily closed its physical stores back in March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, just like many other companies. Now, in a major business strategy shift, the company has announced that it is closing its physical retail stores, almost all of them across the globe, and is going to rely on its online sales and services channel.

As for the members in its retail team, Microsoft says they will “continue to serve customers working from Microsoft corporate facilities or remotely and we will continue to develop our diverse team in support of the overall company mission and objectives.” However, Microsoft will keep its London, New York City, Sydney, and Redmond campus locations open.

The company says it will ‘reimagine’ the space in the aforementioned stores, but how exactly it will come to fruition is yet to be revealed. With Microsoft Stores gone, the company will continue to develop its digital customer assistance solutions such as 1-on-1 video sales assistance, video tutorials, and more.

Source: Microsoft (LinkedIn)

You May Also Like
Amazon forms a Counterfeit Crimes Unit to combat the menace of fake products
The team consists of former federal prosecutors, experienced investigators, and data analysts.
Safari 14 brings Face ID and Touch ID support for web sign-ins
Face ID or Touch ID support for website log-ins is facilitated by the new Web Authentication API that arrives with Safari 14.
Bose AR Frames
Bose gives up on AR development
“Bose AR didn’t become what we envisioned.”