According to a report from ZDNet, Microsoft Windows 10X and Surface may not be shipping in 2020. This also means that other manufacturers won’t be launching their Windows 10X devices by the end of this year.

Given the current circumstances of Covid-19 pandemic, the news is not surprising at all. Microsoft Surface New devices were originally expected to land before this holiday season. However, that is unlikely to happen now.

The company is reportedly prioritizing bringing Windows 10X to single-screen devices first. For reference, Windows 10X so far has been all about dual-screen support. Hence, it is quite a shift in strategy for the product.

According to ZDNet, Chief Product Officer Panos Panay informed some of his team internally that Microsoft wouldn’t be delivering its own Surface Neo dual-screen 10X devices this calendar year. Hence, we are unlikely to see Windows 10X on any device from other manufacturers this year.

Moreover, Microsoft is planning to bring some of the Windows 10X features to the Windows 10, which includes the ability to run legacy programs virtually.

On the other hand, the company’s dual-screen device, Surface Duo could also be delayed beyond this holiday season.

Source: ZDNet