Microsoft’s Surface Duo is one of the most exciting foldable products coming out later this year. Microsoft has already given us a glimpse of how it looks and some of its internal hardware details have surfaced online too, but a fresh leak suggests work on optimizing Android 11 for the Surface Duo is already underway.

As per a Windows Latest report, Microsoft is already working on Android 11 for the foldable device. And even though the Surface Duo will debut running Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher on top and a healthy dose of pre-installed in-house apps, it might receive the Android 11 update fairly quickly, possibly only a few months after its debut.

“The decision to go with Android 10 instead of the latest Android 11 has to do with the updated release timeline and possible compatibility problems,” the report adds. As per a previous leak, the Surface Duo will feature two 5.6-inch AMOLED panels joined by a 360-degree hinge, while Snapdragon 855 will tick under the hood paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.