Microsoft improves Windows 11 Start menu layout and more in build 22509

Microsoft released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509 to the dev channel, and it’s already available to download. The new build comes with a “good set of improvements including new layout options for Start, clock and date will now show on secondary monitors, and Settings changes”, says the blog post.

Many people complained that basic things such as the clock weren’t visible on secondary monitors when a user connected multiple monitors. This was particularly frustrating for a lot of power users, since Windows 10 and even macOS show the time and date by default on all monitors.

The Start menu has also received a few changes, and the layout is ever so slightly more flexible this time around. Users will now have the ability to configure the Start menu to either show more pinner apps or more recent documents and recommendations. While this still isn’t a fully configurable Start menu, it’s one step in the right direction.

Microsoft also added more Control Panel settings in the Settings app, adding things such as Network discovery, File and printer sharing, and public folder sharing in a new page under Advanced Network Settings.

It’s great to see Microsoft listening to direct feedback and improving the operating system, but this won’t be enough to encourage more users to make the switch to it. According to recently published research, only 0.21% of all Windows users have updated to Windows 11. You may argue that it’s still a large number of people since there are billions of Windows devices out there, but the adoption rate has been very low compared to Windows 7 and Windows 10. The TPM and CPU requirement may be one reason to blame for the low adoption rate, and the report also claims that Windows XP is on 3.62% of devices, whereas Windows 11 stands at a measly 0.95% of the devices.

Here are all of the changes and improvements that Microsoft added in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509: