Microsoft holding Surface event on October 2

Microsoft usually holds its Surface event in October, and that’s going to be the case this year as well. The invitation you see above has been sent out to the members of the press, and it features the Surface logo. There’s little to no doubt that the October 2 New York event will be centered around the next Surface hardware, even though it’s not certain what Microsoft will announce.

However, according to speculation, we’re likely going to see updates to the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Book 2. Microsoft’s Surface team has been working on a dual-screen device, codenamed Centaurus, which may or may not make an appearance, even if its briefly for the company to show off its progress.

We’re still more than a month away and we may see some last minute leaks concerning Microsoft’s plans. Otherwise, we’ll have to wait for the announcement to see what the Windows-maker has in store for us this year.