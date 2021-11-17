Microsoft hasn't forgotten Windows 10: it'll be updated annually

Microsoft has announced its plans of updating Windows 10 annually. Until now, Microsoft used to ship feature updates of Windows 10 twice a year. However, in the future, the company will update Windows 10 with new features annually. Along with announcing this change, Microsoft has also released November 2021 update for Windows 10. And now, the company says a major update for Windows 10 will be available later in 2022.

In a statement to The Verge, John Cable, Microsoft’s head of Windows servicing and delivery said, "We will transition to a new Windows 10 release cadence to align with the Windows 11 cadence, targeting annual feature update releases. The next Windows 10 feature update is slated for the second half of 2022.”

The statement from Microsoft comes after its long silence about what will happen to Windows 10 in the future. We still don't know what Microsoft will bring to Windows 10 in the future, but at least the company will update it with fixes and security patches. The November 2021 update also doesn't bring any significant features to Windows 10. The new update only brings GPU compute support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

Microsoft has announced that it will continue to support Windows 10 until October 14th, 2025. This means, even if the company follows its annual update cycle, we could see three or four major updates for Windows 10, but it's likely that none of them would be significant ones.

In addition to announcing annual updates for Windows 10, Microsoft has announced that it is "accelerating" the rollout of Windows 11. In a statement to The Verge, John Cable said, "Based on the positive rollout update experience and user feedback we have seen to date, we are advancing the pace of the rollout faster than we previously anticipated, and now making the Windows 11 upgrade more broadly available to eligible Windows 10 devices."

Have you upgraded to Windows 11 or are you still rocking Windows 10? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: The Verge