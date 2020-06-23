Microsoft had ambitious plans for its Mixer game streaming service, and even lured some big names such as Ninja with exclusive deals to make a name in the face of rivals such as Twitch and YouTube. Well, it appears that those plans didn’t work as planned, because Microsoft is pulling the plugs on Mixer. Mixer will be up and running through July 22, 2020, and after that, the Mixer.com URL will redirect visitors to fb.gg, Facebook’s own streaming platform.

As for the reason behind shutting down Mixer, the company noted in an official blog post that it realized “the time needed to grow our own livestreaming community to scale was out of measure with the vision and experiences that Microsoft and Xbox want to deliver for gamers now.” And as streamers and viewers are migrated from Mixer to Facebook Gaming, here a few key points:

  • Mixer Partners will get partner status with Facebook Gaming as well, and all existing partner agreements will be honored.
  • Streamers who are a part of Mixer’s open monetization program will be eligible for the Facebook Gaming Level Up Program.
  • As a parting gesture, all Mixer Partners will get double-payment for the earnings they get in the form of Embers and Sparks in June.
  • Viewers with high Ember balances, channel subscriptions, or Mixer Pro subscriptions will get an Xbox Gift Card credit.
You May Also Like
Twitter
Twitter wants you to read an article before retweeting it
Twitter is testing a new feature on Android that will ask if you would like to read the article first, before retweeting it.
Twitter is exploring automatic and manual transcription for audio tweets
Head of Design and Research at Twitter, Dantley Davis, shared that he will advocate for the accessibility team to be a part of a project from its start.
Meet Sony’s next console – the PlayStation 5
With the PlayStation 5, Sony has designed the most beautiful console ever. And those blue light streaks lining the vents, well, take my money already!