Microsoft had ambitious plans for its Mixer game streaming service, and even lured some big names such as Ninja with exclusive deals to make a name in the face of rivals such as Twitch and YouTube. Well, it appears that those plans didn’t work as planned, because Microsoft is pulling the plugs on Mixer. Mixer will be up and running through July 22, 2020, and after that, the Mixer.com URL will redirect visitors to fb.gg, Facebook’s own streaming platform.

As for the reason behind shutting down Mixer, the company noted in an official blog post that it realized “the time needed to grow our own livestreaming community to scale was out of measure with the vision and experiences that Microsoft and Xbox want to deliver for gamers now.” And as streamers and viewers are migrated from Mixer to Facebook Gaming, here a few key points:

Mixer Partners, streamers, and community – today, we've got some very big news for you.



While we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer, we're officially partnering with @FacebookGaming and we're cordially inviting all of you to join.



📰 https://t.co/E1eMDvjYQb — Mixer (@WatchMixer) June 22, 2020

Mixer Partners will get partner status with Facebook Gaming as well, and all existing partner agreements will be honored.

Streamers who are a part of Mixer’s open monetization program will be eligible for the Facebook Gaming Level Up Program.

As a parting gesture, all Mixer Partners will get double-payment for the earnings they get in the form of Embers and Sparks in June.

Viewers with high Ember balances, channel subscriptions, or Mixer Pro subscriptions will get an Xbox Gift Card credit.