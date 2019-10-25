Android

Microsoft executive: Surface Duo will have a ‘world-class’ camera

The Surface Duo Microsoft introduced at its October 3 event is the Surface phone fans were waiting for. It will be powered by Android and it will have a dual-screen approach with two displays separated by a hinge. It is still to early to talk specs, as the list can change until the phone will become available end of 2020, in about a year from now.

Still, Panos Panay, at a recent surface event held by Microsoft Germany in Berlin, hinted that the Surface Duo will have a “world-class” camera. The camera was not part of the specifications Microsoft initially shared, because most likely the plans are not final. However, Panay and Microsoft are well-aware of the importance of a great camera experience, one that can make or break Surface Duo sales.

