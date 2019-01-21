Microsoft ends Windows 10 Mobile support on December 10

Microsoft officially diverted Windows 10 Mobile development away from the Windows 10 trunk and into deadwood in late 2017. Fans felt like the platform had effectively died even long before then as partner OEMs dropped like flies.

Now, the company has announced that it will end customer support of most Windows 10 Mobile devices on December 10. Those devices have landed the last published version of the software, 1709. The Lumia 640 and 640 XL, which last received version 1703, will lose support on June 11. Reaching the deadline means these devices will see no more software updates or patches from Microsoft, nor will customers receive assistance on matters related to Windows 10 Mobile.

Services flowing into the OS look to be maintained in the near term. Device and application backups can be created until March 10, 2020, and those backups may be retrievable for anywhere up to a year after the initial sunset on December 10, 2019. And for hardware nerds who take good care, their phones will continue to turn on and off and be able to access existing wireless networks, browse the web and take calls.

Microsoft suggests users migrate to Android or iOS devices. The company makes apps for both platforms.