Microsoft Edge has received a cool new feature with its latest iteration (v88) that will finally give your PC some relief after being burdened with a few dozen browser tabs. The Chromium-based browser is getting a sleeping tabs trick that will keep inactive tabs from consuming system resources. Needless to say, the lesser number of active browser tabs you have, the lesser battery juice and processing power they will consume. Or in simple words, the sleeping tabs feature will help your PC run faster while browsing the web.

“Microsoft Edge now has a sleeping tabs feature that boosts browser performance by improving memory and CPU resource usage, rolling out now. When you have several tabs open, it will release system resources for inactive tabs to help power new or existing tabs as well as other applications, preventing slowdowns and sluggishness,” says Microsoft in its blog post.

How to enable sleeping tabs in Edge?

In order to enable sleeping tabs, make sure that you’ve updated the Edge browser to version 88. Once that’s done, follow these steps to enable the sleeping tabs feature:

On the Edge homepage, tap on the menu button (three dots) in the top left corner. Scroll down the list and tap on Settings On the Settings page, head over to System option Once there, you’ll see a toggle called “Save resources with sleeping tabs” that you need to enable. Below it, you can also specify the period of inactivity after which a tab is put to sleep so that it doesn’t consume system resources.

Method 2

In case you can’t see the sleeping tabs option in Edge browser after updating to v88, there is another way to enable it. Just follow these steps:

Open Edge and type edge://flags/ in the URL bar On the flags page, look for the Sleeping tabs option and enable it. Now, when you open the System page in the Settings menu, you will see the Sleeping tabs toggle has been enabled. And below it, you’ll also find the option to specify the time after which inactive tabs are put to sleep.