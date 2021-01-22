Microsoft has today announced a slew of new features coming to its Edge browser with the v88 update that includes new themes, a sleeping tabs feature, redesigned icons, and sidebar search to name a few. But the company is also throwing in a few privacy and security-centric upgrades as well, marking the first anniversary of its Chromium-based Edge browser. The first one of those changes is a native password generator tool.

Every time you sign up for a new account or are in the middle of changing an old password, the in-built password generator in Edge browser’s latest version will suggest a more complex password that will be automatically saved and synced. This new browser-suggested password will appear in the drop-down and all you have to do is tap on it, and it will be saved and synced across all your devices.

Password generator in Edge (Image: Microsoft)

Another useful tool that Microsoft is adding to its in-house browser is an in-built password compromise alert system called Password Monitor. The new feature automatically performs dark web scanning to check if any of your passwords saved in the browser have been leaked. And if a match is found – which can only mean your password is not secure anymore – Edge will notify users of the same and will prompt them to update their password. The Password monitor does its dark web scanning job in the background and is enabled by default.

Password Monitor in Edge (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft is also making it easier to control which websites have access to location, camera, and mic permissions. Plus, there is now a separate option for deleting third-party cookies, while keeping the rest intact for a better browsing experience. And if you’re worried about ad-tracking, Edge now offers a ‘strict’ mode for browning while using the InPrivate mode for tracking prevention. Edge is also getting a Secure DNS capability that automatically switches over to DNS-over-HTTPS for more security, assuming the service provider offers support for it.