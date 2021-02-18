Windows 10 21H1

Microsoft follows a biannual approach for releasing major Windows updates. The first one of these for the ongoing year, codenamed 21H1, will arrive in the first half, likely with a ton of new features and some visual tweaks in tow. Today, Microsoft’s VP of Program Management for Windows Servicing and Delivery, John Cable has announced that the Windows 10 21H1 update will start rolling out in the first half of 2021.

The installation experience for Windows 10 21H1 will be faster, akin to a monthly update

The Microsoft exec mentioned in his blog post that the Windows 10 21H1 update will focus on improving security, remote access and the overall experience of users based on their current remote work lifestyle. The biggest change is that you’ll be able to use an external webcam (provided it has been certified) for Windows Hello authentication on machines that already have an in-built camera for Windows Hello login.

READ MORE: Windows 10 taskbar is getting a collapsible news and interests feed that won’t distract you

What this means is devices such as Microsoft’s own Surface family will let you connect an external webcam that will pull the double duty of Windows Hello sign-in as well as your day-to-day video calls. Notably, those running the current build (Windows 10 20H2) will be able to install Windows 10 21H1 faster than usual feature updates and more like a monthly update.

Windows 10 21H1 update is now rolling out in Beta and Release Preview channels

Things in the Insider channel are a tad quick though, as the 21H1 Build 19043.844 (KB4601382) of Windows 10 has already been released in the Beta and Release Preview channel. You can find more details about the bug fixes and improvements that arrive with the Windows 1o 21H1 update in the official release post here.

Windows 10 21H1 key changes

Following are the key changes arriving with the 21H1 update highlighted in the blog post:

Windows Hello multicamera support to set the default as the external camera when both external and internal Windows Hello cameras are present.

Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements including optimizing document opening scenario times.

Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvement to support remote work scenarios.
I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
samsung galaxy book flex
Samsung’s Quick Share is coming soon to Windows 10
It seems that Samsung may be getting ready to release its AirDrop alternative, Quick Share, for PCs using Windows 10
LG Gram 2021
2021 LG Gram laptops go on sale in the US
The series starts at $999.
Galaxy Book Flex
Samsung Galaxy Book Go specs leaked; launch tipped for May
It will feature a 14-inch display that supports a Full HD resolution.