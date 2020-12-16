Microsoft announced back in September that it has partnered with EA to offer its EA Play service to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Later the same month, Microsoft revealed that EA Play will be available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S console owners with an Xbox Game Pass subscription in November, and that it will go live for those playing on a Windows 10 PC a month later in December. That is yet to happen, and if you’ve been waiting for it, there is some bad news. The bundled EA Play experience with Xbox Game Pass subscription on PC has now been delayed to 2021.

“When we originally set out to write this blog post, which would announce the availability of EA Play on PC with Xbox Game Pass, it looked a little bit different. Unfortunately, what had been a celebratory post is now one asking for a little more patience: We made the decision to delay until 2021 the release of EA Play on PC as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate memberships,” the Xbox Game Pass Team said in a blog post.

EA Play access with Xbox Game Pass is already live on consoles

The blog post adds that the Xbox team wants to deliver the best experience possible for Xbox Game Pass subscription on PC, and to deliver that experience, it needs some more time. However, Microsoft has not specified a time frame as to when EA’s subscription-based video game service will finally go live as part of Xbox Game Pass on PC.

And just to remove any confusion, both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriptions will come with free EA Play access on Windows 10 PCs. In addition to enjoying the EA offering’s library of games on consoles and PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also be able to play those games on a smartphone or tablet via Microsoft’s cloud-based game streaming service, previously known as Project xCloud.