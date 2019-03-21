Microsoft renames Windows Defender, brings it to the Mac

Those familiar with the Microsoft Windows operating system know Windows Defender very well. It’s full name is Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP). At least it was, until today, when the Redmond-based company is renaming it to Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), as it makes it available on Mac computers running Apple’s macOS.

The new Mac client offers quick scanning, deep scanning, full virus and threat protection capabilities. The application will be compatible with macOS Mojave, macOS High Sierra, and macOS Sierra versions of Apple’s OS, and a preview will be available for those dual-booting Windows and macOS on the same machine.

For now, the preview and the app itself will only be available for businesses. At the moment, there is no information on whether Microsoft is planning a consumer version as well, but, for now, only businesses can choose to use it. You can sign up for the preview here.