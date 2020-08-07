A few hours ago, we reported that the Trump government has passed an order to block transactions with Bytedance if TikTok is not sold within 45 days. Further, Microsoft has already confirmed that it is in talks to buy the US business of TikTok. Now, a new report suggests that the company could be eyeing to acquire TikTok’s entire global business including India and Europe.

Microsoft is chasing a deal to buy all of TikTok’s global business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. It cites five people with knowledge of the talks. However, Reuters report that a familiar source with discussions said that Microsoft had not raised the prospect of buying all of TikTok in its negotiations with ByteDance.

Microsoft or Bytedance haven’t commented on the report. The company is exploring whether it can add regions including India and Europe to the deal, according to the FT report. It says that there was a “deal in the works” with Microsoft for TikTok India but it fell through.

Via: Reuters