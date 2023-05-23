Microsoft, during its Build 2023 event, unveiled a number of new features, such as new Dev tools and a redesigned File Explorer app, for Windows 11. However, one of the features that truly stood out for me is the upcoming Windows Copilot feature. Building on its extensive AI experience and partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft is bringing AI assistance at the forefront of Windows 11. This feature seems really useful and will have a huge impact in the way we interact with the OS, though I do have some reservations as well.

Windows Copilot: What is it, and how will it improve your experience?

Windows Copilot is essentially an AI-powered personal assistant that lives right there on the taskbar of your laptop. When you click the Windows Copilot button, which is right next to the search bar, a new sidebar will show up prompting you to enter a command. At first glance, it may seem akin to simply integrating ChatGPT or Bing AI into Windows, but the new Copilot feature can perform tasks that we couldn't have previously asked the computer to do.

From changing settings to helping you write better, Windows Copilot can do it all for you. It is capable of answering an array of queries, ranging from simple to complex. For example, you can ask it to summarize a document, generate a custom Spotify playlist, and even ask it to assist you in creating an impressive PowerPoint presentation. Simply ask Windows Copilot it to "adjust the settings to enhance focus," and it will perform the necessary adjustments.

And, this is not where it ends. Windows Copilot will also support plugins. This means Windows Copilot will even allow you to perform cross-app tasks. For instance, you can ask it to create and edit images in Adobe Express and then ask it to share the draft with your design team. Similarly, you can ask it review a document and subsequently share your suggestions via email, all through a single prompt.

In essence, Windows Copilot is not just Microsoft adding AI feature to our beloved OS; it is about making the Windows 11 more practical and intuitive. You won't have to dig into settings to change that resolution, all the while receiving a personalized playlist every day depending on your mood — the possibilities are endless.

A lot of questions need to be answered

When Microsoft demonstrated Windows Copilot summarizing a document or writing a Word document, it didn't say anything about privacy and security. It remains unclear whether the documents that AI will access will remain confidential or not. The company has also been silent on whether Windows Copilot will be able to access your files, photos, or videos and has not disclosed whether the processing occurs locally or on Microsoft's servers.

While we do not expect AI features to rely solely on the raw CPU and GPU of your device — let's be honest, your computer's processor can't even handle search indexing efficiently — we suspect the feature will use Microsoft's servers and rely on a strong internet connection. The company has also not mentioned whether the chat history will be preserved (or where it will be preserved) or for how long the conversation will remain relevant — will it start from the same point if I resume after two days?

There are a lot of questions that Microsoft needs to address. There is, thankfully, some time before this features rolls out to the public. Microsoft says Windows Copilot will be available in a preview version for Windows 11 users in June. The feature will then roll out some time later this year.

Despite these concerns, this preview of Windows Copilot feels like Microsoft showing off its advancements in AI and how the company can now go head-to-head with Google, which also introduced AI-driven features at I/O 2023. But, with Microsoft bringing AI front and center to the Windows, I truly believe it has the potential change the landscape of how we use our computing device.