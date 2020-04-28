Up next
If you are buying a high-end laptop in 2020, there’s a high chance that you’ll find a Thunderbolt port on it. But interestingly, Microsoft chose not to fit the new Surface Laptop 3 with a Thunderbolt port, or any other Surface device for that matter in the past.

Now, a member of the company’s Surface team has revealed that a Thunderbolt port does not deliver the security assurance Microsoft seeks for its computing hardware. In a leaked webinar video, the Microsoft employee added that Surface devices don’t offer the ability to remove the RAM either for security reasons.

“If you have a well prepared stick that you can put into the direct memory access port, then you can access the full device in memory and all data that’s stored in memory. We don’t believe, at this moment, that Thunderbolt can deliver the security that’s really needed from the devices”, the Microsoft employee was quoted as saying.

Via: The Verge

