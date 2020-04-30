In a not-so-surprising move, Microsoft has announced that the Build 2020 annual developer conference will be an online-only event this year. But what is truly remarkable is that Microsoft Build 2020 is free for everyone this time around, which means developers (or anyone interested) won’t have to pay around $2,400 in entry fees to attend (read: stream) the event.

Microsoft Build’s 2020 edition kicks off on May 19 at 8:00 AM (PT) and will be a 48-hour virtual event that starts with an opening remark from company CEO Satya Nadella. The event will be hosted in the form of sessions spread across 8 hours each to cover people in different time zones.

There will be live Q&A sessions with experts, coding workshops (live on Twitch), community connection sessions joined by Microsoft engineers, demos, and more. And in case you miss a live stream, don’t worry, as Microsoft will record all sessions. You can register for Microsoft Build 2020 here.

Source: Microsoft