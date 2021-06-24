Microsoft has included a bunch of new updates, a new and improved user interface, new snapping features as well as desktop and other management options. Windows 11 aims to keep you more productive and more useful, which is one of the reasons why Microsoft has announced that Android applications will be supported on Windows 11, although it will be through Amazon’s App Store.

Have you ever wanted to run specific Android apps on your Windows computer? If the answer is yes, you might get very happy about what was announced today. Microsoft has confirmed that Android applications will be supported, although, only from Amazon’s App Store. We’re unsure about how the feature will work exactly, but you’ll be able to download apps and use them as you would expect, similar to how the feature already exists on Chromebooks.

This story is developing…