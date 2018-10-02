Black Surface accidentally leaked by Microsoft

A Surface event is scheduled for today, October 2. We’re expecting upgraded version of the Surface and Surface Laptop, among other things. A massive leak last week previewed what will become the Surface Pro 6, complete with specs and pictures. If you missed it, go check it out.

Microsoft has accidentally revealed that it will be bringing back the black Surface. It did so in an event listing for a Surface event in New Zealand. It will happen on October 16th, and Microsoft says Surface is going “back to black”. Said listing has been already removed, but you can see it embedded below.

Microsoft already had a black Surface years ago, but for the past five years it only offered silver models. It will be interesting to see how a black Surface will compare to the silver ones. At the event, a black Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 are expected. However, reports suggest that this black color option will be exclusive to the high-end models. The new devices should pack Intel’s 8th generation processors, but we’ll find out more later today.