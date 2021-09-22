Microsoft just announced the successor of the Surface Pro 7, the new Surface Pro 8. The new laptop comes with a large 13-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and finally, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

The Surface Pro 8 comes with Intel’s 11th Gen quad-core processors (either i5-1135G7 or i7-1185G7, up to 32GB of memory, and of course, Windows 11. Microsoft is also finally supporting Thunderbolt 4 in this device, and it will lack the old USB-A port. There’ll be two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and the classic Surface Connect port for charging. It’s one of the most powerful Surface Pro devices yet from the company, and it seems like they listened to last year’s criticism and made some much-needed improvements.

The new device weighs just 889 grams and Microsoft promises 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also supports Fast Charging, so topping it up after a long day shouldn’t take very long. It will also be compatible with the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, as well as the Surface Pro X Keyboard from last year. There is also a 5MP front-facing 1080p camera for conference calls and a 10MP rear-facing 1080p and 4K compatible sensor. It has dual far-field studio microphones and a 2W stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos. As for connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Surface Pro 8 comes with slimmer bezels, a new keyboard that can also pack the new Surface Slim Pen 2, and a lot of new upgrades. The Surface Pro 8 has a large 13-inch PixelSense Flow Display and it’s a higher resolution panel, with support for 120Hz refresh rate – although this is limited for the touch and stylus tasks only, and it’ll run 60Hz by default. The screen also supports Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology.

The Surface Pro 8 will be available in color options, Graphite and Platinum. It’ll start at $1,099.99 with the base configuration. It’s available for preorder from today, and it will be available from October 5.