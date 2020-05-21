Microsoft has announced a ton of accessibility-focused changes and new features coming to Windows 10 with the May 2020 update. Listed below are some of the key changes that are coming to your PC later this month:

  • The ability to make the cursor wider and add a text cursor indicator, making it look like a dumbbell. Users can also assign custom colors to the text cursor, making it even easier to find.
New Ease of Access settings that make text cursors easier to see and use
  • By default, the magnifier will accompany the text cursor in the center of the display. It also gets Play, Pause, Next sentence, Previous sentence, and Read buttons for reading text out loud in browsers (Chrome, Edge and Firefox) and apps (Word, Outlook and PowerPoint).
Magnifier user interface
  • Narrator, Windows 10’s built-in screen reader tool, now sounds more natural and allows users to switch between vocal cues and tunes. Also, while reading a text, Narrator will recognize capital letters and words. It will also start reading web pages automatically and has also landed support for Firefox browser.

Source: Windows Blog

