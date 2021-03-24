Microsoft and Google are coming together to help web developers by establishing compatibility of a website across all browsers. The main pain point of Web developers is the compatibility of their website across browsers. And, with this partnership – named #Compat2021 – Microsoft and Google are aiming to resolve five main issues for browser compatibility issues: CSS Flexbox, CSS Grid, position: sticky, aspect-ratio, and CSS transforms. They are also inviting Web developers to contribute to the cause.

The latest development comes from a tweet from Chrome Developers, which revealed that Microsoft and Google are joining forces in Project #Compat2021. They’ll be working on resolving major issues faced by Web developers regarding compatibility across browsers. Google says it gathered information through a Google project called Web Developer Satisfaction, or DevSAT, which revealed five main issues. Additional research has been done in various channels, such as the State of CSS and State of JS surveys. The company says that the goal in 2021 is to eliminate browser compatibility problems in five key focus areas to help developers build their websites on reliable foundations.

CSS Flexbox is a tool that helps developers align images on their webpage. The issue is auto-align function that malfunctions. As a result, images are incorrectly proportioned across different browsers. As for CSS Grid, an improvement would help create animated grid layouts on Chromium and WebKit as Gecko already supports this feature. Further, CSS position: sticky helps place and fix content on the webpage. Improving this would bring consistency across browsers.

Google also says that the partnership aims to fix the aspect-ratio to maintain a consistent height-to-width ratio for various elements. Moreover, an improvement in CSS transforms will help with consistency in 3D effects and animation on different browsers. There will be regular updates about the progress here on web.dev and you can also follow the progress for each focus area in the Compat 2021 Dashboard.