Microsoft has updated Office for iPad. The new update adds support for mouse and trackpad in the iPadOS version of Office 360 that includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. To recall, Microsoft announced that it will be adding support for mouse and trackpad in Office for iPad earlier this year. Now, since the update has started rolling out, the experience is said to be similar to anyone who has used Office on a Mac or a PC, as per Microsoft. The update is rolling out in a phased manner. It is expected to reach all the users within a couple of weeks.

Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps can now take full advantage of trackpad support in iPadOS. It will give iPad users using a mouse or Apple’s new Magic Keyboard easy cursor control, fluid navigation, and precise adjustments. Users can transform the cursor into the tool they need depending on the content they are pointing to by simply moving a finger across the built-in trackpad of Magic Keyboard. Further, the mouse and trackpad can be used for common tasks like highlighting a passage of text in Word, selecting a range of cells in Excel, and moving and resizing graphics in PowerPoint.

The new update makes the iPad even more versatile and capable for getting more work done.

Microsoft is also updating the overall user experience in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. It is adding new start screens and a new ribbon of feature menus. The new update is touted to provide a cleaner and more modern user experience. Microsoft says it has proven to help people more easily find what they need and focus on the task at hand. These updates are part of the design enhancements with Fluent UI. The company says it will be adding multiple document support in Excel, powerful contextual menus, and offline file support for cloud files in the coming months.

