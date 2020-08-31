Xiaomi could launch its smartwatch in India soon. The Mi Watch Revolve is tipped to debut alongside the Mi Band 5 in the country. The former was launched as Mi Watch Color in China and was later rumored to launch under the ‘Mi Watch Revolve’ moniker globally..

The latest development comes via a report from 91Mobiles that cites tipster Ishan Agarwal as its source. As per the report, the Mi Watch Revolve could come with a price tag of Rs 6,000 (~$80) as it was launched in China for ¥599 (~$87).

If the Mi Watch Revolve is indeed the Mi Watch Color then it will feature a 1.39-inch (454×454 pixels) display and pack a 420mAh battery that is said to last 14 days on a single charge. It will include Bluetooth 5.0, Glonass, GPS and come with 5ATM water resistance rating.

It features 24×7 heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep tracking features. The Mi Watch Color come with 10 sport modes for tracking workouts like swimming, treadmill, running, and cycling among others.